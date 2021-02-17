NFL Insider Has Blunt Response To Tom Brady’s Video

Not everyone was feeling the Twitter content from Tom Brady this afternoon, which featured a video of the quarterback dunking on his doubters.

In the post, Brady compiled images of negative newspaper headlines and juxtaposed them over audio clips of television and radio analysts saying he was washed up and the Bucs weren’t true contenders.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio may have provided more ammo for Brady with his sarcastic response to TB12’s Twitter video.

“Now do one with all the over-the-top media praise for the QB after a Super Bowl that was won by the defense,” Florio tweeted.

It’s true that Brady didn’t have to do anything spectacular to win Super Bowl LV, and the Bucs’ defense was superb, limiting the Chiefs to nine points on the evening.

However, this is kind of lame on Florio’s part. Brady did have a lot of people thinking he was done when he left New England, and the 43-year-old QB responded by throwing for 40 touchdowns for the first time since 2007 and posting his highest passing yardage total in five years.

Clearly, whatever the guy is doing to still find extra motivation at this point in his career is working.