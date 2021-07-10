NFL Insider Has Latest On Contract Talks Between Chris Godwin, Bucs

We’re just five days away from the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals. One of those seven players is Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin has been very productive for the Buccaneers ever since being drafted in 2017. Over the past four seasons, the Penn State product has 244 receptions for 3,540 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Tampa Bay elected to use the franchise tag on Godwin, which means he’s set to earn $15.983 million this upcoming season.

The Buccaneers most likely want to keep Godwin around for the long haul, but the latest update on their negotiations isn’t ideal.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, there’s “nothing imminent” on an extension for Godwin.

The Buccaneers could work out a new deal with Godwin next offseason, but that would open up the door for him to potentially go elsewhere.

"Nothing imminent" on Chris Godwin extension front six days from deadline (per @TomPelissero)https://t.co/lSS9Xa8cy1 pic.twitter.com/3KnA1Li6zs — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 9, 2021

Although a long-term deal doesn’t appear to be in the works at the moment, Godwin sounds committed to Tampa Bay. He opened up about the team’s chances of winning back-to-back titles in a recent column.

“We know we can be better. And I think we will be better,” Godwin said, via NBC Sports. “Our offseason gives us a really good opportunity to do that. But anybody who comes in saying we’re automatically in great position to win again because we brought everyone back? You’re lying to yourself. Familiarity guarantees nothing except giving us a good starting point.”

Godwin could really help out his value with a strong 2021 season.