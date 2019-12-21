NFL Insider Has Update On Jameis Winston’s Future With Buccaneers

Jameis Winston knew that he’d have to perform well in the final year of his rookie contract in order to extend his stay in Tampa Bay. Although he’s struggled with turnovers, it appears the Buccaneers want to retain the former No. 1 overall pick.

There were never any doubts about Winston’s ability to throw the football. He’s a gifted passer who can make throws downfield at a consistent rate.

Since the Florida State product entered the NFL, the biggest flaw has always been that he throws too many interceptions. Winston currently leads the league this year with 24 interceptions, which would mark the highest total for him in any season.

On the flip side, Winston has thrown for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Buccaneers have reportedly made a decision on whether or not they’ll keep Winston.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bucs are expected to bring back Winston for the 2020 season.

Tampa Bay will either use the franchise tag or the transition tag on Winston.

The #Bucs are slated to bring back QB Jameis Winston for 2020, sources say. But how it happens — which tag — will be fascinating. My story: https://t.co/7MXeVva4RS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2019

The Buccaneers will get another look at Winston this afternoon when they host the Houston Texans.

If Winston can perform well without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, it would certainly help his value heading into free agency. However, it doesn’t even sound like he’ll hit the open market this offseason.