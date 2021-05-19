NFL Insider Offers Update On Antonio Brown After Surgery

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown back for another run this season. But he’ll have to undergo a little bit of rehab first.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Brown underwent successful surgery on his knee to “clean-out” some issues with it. Per the report, the recovery will only be a few weeks, after which he’ll be good to go.

The surgery is the only thing holding up Brown’s impending contract with the Buccaneers from being made official. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that the deal will become official once he passes his physical post-recovery.

Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games for the Bucs in 2020. He had a bigger impact for the team in the playoffs, recording eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff appearances.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown underwent successful knee surgery on Tuesday, a clean-out after some issues last season. Just a few weeks of recovery, then he’ll be ready to go. Coach Bruce Arians said on The Pewter Report Podcast that his deal will be official when he passes a physical. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2021

But despite his contributions to the Buccaneers in 2020, the team was hesitant to re-sign Antonio Brown after the season. There was some speculation that money was at issue.

Brown made it clear that he only wanted to sign with Tampa Bay though. He even posted in the team’s Instagram account that they should sign him.

Ultimately he got his wish, signing a one-year deal several weeks ago. All he needs to do now is undergo a successful surgery and he should be on track to play in Week 1.

How big of a role for the Buccaneers will Antonio Brown have in 2021?