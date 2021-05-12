On Wednesday morning, the NFL released its schedule for Week 1 of the 2021 season with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 9.

The full schedule is slated to be released on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. However, in the hours leading up to the schedule release, reporters all around the country will scoop the NFL’s show and announce game times ahead of time.

That happened earlier Wednesday morning with one major game. NFL reporter Master Tefatsion revealed when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will face off against his former team.

According to Tesfatsion, the Buccaneers travel to New England in Week 4 for a matchup against the Patriots.

“Patriots will host the Bucs in Week 4,” he reported. “Tom Brady returns to New England to face Bill Belichick on Sunday night.”

Brady decided to leave the Patriots following two decades of success in New England. It was a somewhat surprising decision that paid off immediately for the now seven-time Super Bowl Champion.

Meanwhile, the Patriots signed Cam Newton to take over for Brady and things didn’t exactly work out as planned. New England missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

A Week 4 showdown between Brady and his former team should be fun.