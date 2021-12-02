The Spun

NFL Insider Says Buccaneers Should Cut Antonio Brown

Bucs receiver Antonio Brown waves to the crowd in New England.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on after a win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned they will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for the next three weeks.

The NFL announced Brown received a three-game suspension, without pay, for misrepresenting his vaccination status. Earlier this season, Brown’s former live-in chef alleged Brown obtained a fake vaccination card to skirt around NFL rules.

Brown’s lawyer issued a statement saying that was not true. The Buccaneers also issued a statement saying the team reviewed all vaccination cards and sent them to the NFL.

Following the latest in the Antonio Brown vaccination saga, one NFL insider thinks it’s time for the Buccaneers to cut the talented wide receiver.

“They should cut Antonio Brown immediately. They won’t, because they need him. As always in sports, examples are made of the scrubs and excuses are made for the stars,” Mike Florio suggested.

The NFL issued a statement confirming both Brown and fellow Buccaneer Mike Edwards are both suspended without pay.

“Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games,” the statement read. “Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a club, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.”

Will the Buccaneers cut their star wide receiver after his latest transgression?

