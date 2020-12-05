NFL Insider Says Bucs Have 1 ‘Top Objective’ With Tom Brady

At one point during the 2020 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thought of as the best team in the NFC.

Sitting at 6-2, the Buccaneers looked to be firing on all cylinders and well on their way to an NFC title. However, Tampa Bay is just 1-3 over its past four games and sits at 7-5 on the year.

Despite the recent struggles, the Buccaneers are still in the thick of the NFC playoff race. Tampa Bay is trying to make the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons.

And yet, Tampa Bay reportedly has one bigger goal at stake. According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers want to make sure Tom Brady will be back for another season.

From the report:

The Buccaneers ultimately want to be sure that quarterback Tom Brady chooses to return for 2021. There’s been a growing sense in league circles in recent weeks that Buccaneers ownership views getting Brady back for a second season as a critical piece of their financial picture.

Florio noted the Buccaneers did not have a full compliment of fans in the stands this season – just like every other team in the league.

However, Tampa Bay wants to take full advantage of having fans flock to the stadium to see Brady play next season.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers get the week off this weekend.