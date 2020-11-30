The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost again, this time at home to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that wasn’t quite as close as the 27-24 final score would indicate. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians seems to be putting a lot of that loss on QB Tom Brady.

According to NFL insider Michael Silver, Arians said that Brady is the one picking the offensive plays right now. He explained that the Bucs call what Brady picks and that the team has to get better overall.

Arians went on to say that Brady is getting “more comfortable” with the offense every week. He remains “upbeat” about Brady’s skillset and emphasized that it’s a process to learn.

“He picks all the plays now. We call what he picks,” Arians said. “We just have to get better. He’s getting more comfortable every week. We’re getting close.”

The Bucs have lost three of their last four games, during which Tom Brady has thrown eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.05-percent of his passes.

Brady was significantly better during the first eight weeks, when he completed 66-percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Unsurprisingly, the Bucs were much better during that span, going 6-2.

It’s strange to see this sudden inability to run Arians’ offense as the season has gone on. Perhaps Tampa Bay’s struggles have less to do with problems on the offense and more to do with the defense suddenly giving up a lot more points.

Tampa Bay should still make the playoffs, but they need to get their house in order if they want to make a deep run.