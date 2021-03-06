NFL Insider: Tom Brady, Buccaneers “Getting Closer” To New Deal

As of right now, Tom Brady is contracted to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for just one more season. That could change soon, according to a new report.

Brady continues to defy logic and play at a peak level, despite his age (43). The veteran quarterback’s current contract runs through the end of the 2021-22 season. But based on how No. 12 played in 2020-21, the Bucs want to keep him in Tampa for much longer.

Brady and the Buccaneers are reportedly “getting closer” to reworking his current contract, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. If all goes according to plan, the new contract will keep him in Tampa beyond the 2021-22 season.

Brady has said multiple times he’d consider playing beyond 45 years old. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not his potential reworked contract stretches beyond.

I'm told the #Bucs are 'getting closer' to reworking Tom Brady's contract, per source. Tom Brady will be 44 in August. Brady has said he'd 'consider' playing beyond 45 years old. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 6, 2021

Until age catches up, Tom Brady appears more than capable of playing into his late 40s. And after bringing the Bucs their second-ever Lombardi Trophy, Tampa Bay wants to keep No. 12 around for the long haul.

Brady won six Super Bowls during his time in New England. There’s no reason he can’t create another dynasty in Tampa, unless his play declines in coming years.

Bucs GM Jason Licht would like to keep the partnership with Brady “going” because he believes it’s a “match made in heaven.”

“It appears he had a really good time this year winning the Super Bowl and likes our organization,” Licht told Rich Eisen last month. “Likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership and we certainly love him. Usually when you have those two things going for you, it’s a match made in heaven. So we’d like to keep this going.”

It looks like Brady will be playing for the Buccaneers longer than most anticipated.