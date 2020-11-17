NFL Is Reportedly Looking Into Antonio Brown Incident

If you thought Antonio Brown wouldn’t be a distraction in Tampa, think again.

On Monday, the Miami Herald released a troubling report involving Brown. According to the report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver had an outburst in Hollywood, Florida last month.

Brown allegedly destroyed a surveillance camera and threw a bicycle at a security guard shack. No charges were field against Brown, but it’s worth nothing the NFL wasn’t aware of this incident prior to reinstating him.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that league officials will review this incident now that it’s been brought to their attention. The league is also monitoring Brown’s civil case, which is scheduled for January 11.

The NFL could discipline Brown yet again if he violates the personal conduct policy. He already served an eight-game suspension for his off-field issues.

The NFL is reviewing the incident last month in which police say #Bucs WR Antonio Brown destroyed a security camera and threw a bike at a security shack, I’m told. This is standard. The league wasn’t aware of the incident prior to reinstating Brown, who wasn’t charged. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2020

At this time it doesn’t sound like the Buccaneers will release or suspend Brown.

“We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing,” the team said in a statement. “When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place.”

In two games this season, Brown has 10 receptions for 100 yards. He’s been a solid addition to the Buccaneers, but it’s worth wondering if that production is worth the headache that comes with it.