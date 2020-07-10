It is a pivotal time for the NFL for various reasons, and Jarvis Landry thinks Tom Brady needs to make his voice heard more.

In a passionate message tonight on Twitter, Landry asked for Brady to become more vocal in the coming days during behind the scenes calls and conversations with league officials.

“The league needs your voice right now…We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL,” Landry wrote. “Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time… We Need To Hear You #Salute #Unity.”

Landry did not specify what he wants Brady to speak up about. It could be the league’s plans for starting up amid coronavirus and dealing with the ongoing pandemic. It could also be how the league is handling the nationwide protests and calls for social and racial justice from its players. It could be a combination of both of those things and more.

Whatever it is, Landry thinks Brady’s voice lends gravitas to the cause.

@TomBrady The leagues needs your voice right now.. We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL. Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time… We Need To Hear You #Salute✊🏾 #Unity — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 10, 2020

We’ll see if Brady takes Landry’s request to heart and makes his feelings known on different matters. Usually, he’s pretty quiet and keeps to himself on these types of issues.

Landry isn’t wrong though about Brady being someone that everyone–owners, players, coaches, league executives–will listen to.