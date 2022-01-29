NFL Makes Decision On Punishment For Tom Brady

Just last week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when he confronted official Shawn Hochuli

After the game, Hochuli said Brady “got in my face” and “used abusive language.” Brady was upset about a hit from Von Miller that left the star quarterback with a bloodied lip.

Despite Brady receiving a flag for berating an official, he did not receive a punishment from the NFL.

“The NFL didn’t fine Bucs QB Tom Brady for his run-in with referee Shawn Hochuli after a hit bloodied his lip last week,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero said. “Hochuli said he flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct because he ‘got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. But no fine.”

Following the game, Brady said he didn’t use offensive language.

“If I feel like they miss a call, I want to let the guy know,” Brady said. “And I’ve done that literally a thousand times over the course of my career and never got called. In this instance, before I could realize it, the flag was thrown. And I was looking at the guy like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I didn’t cuss, I didn’t do any of those things. . . .”

Brady did admit to yelling at Hochuli to throw a flag.

““So I screamed at him to throw the flag, and he did. But I guess I need to be more specific with who he needs to throw the flag on,” Brady said.