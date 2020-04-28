The Spun

NFL Makes Ruling On Potential ‘Violation’ By Tom Brady

Tom Brady on the field during the Patriots' Wild Card loss to the Titans.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When it became public knowledge that Tom Brady went to visit Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to receive the team’s playbook, the rest of the NFL questioned whether or not he violated current restrictions.

Right now, the entire league is doing their best to practice social distancing and comply with state laws. This is why many were questioning Brady’s visit to Leftwich’s house during these times.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, the ruling for the NFL regarding this topic is a positive one. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the league made an inquiry and determined there was no violation.

Brady’s visit was deemed a brief one in order to pick up his playbook. It doesn’t sound like anything else went on behind closed doors.

Brady also found himself in the headlines for practicing at a park that has been closed due to health concerns.

Tampa Bay would probably prefer to not be involved in stories like this, but it comes with the territory of adding one of the biggest stars in sports.

Hopefully for Brady’s sake, he avoids any possible encounters that could result in a target being placed on his back.

