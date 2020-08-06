NFL Personnel Expect 1 Bucs WR To Have ‘Sneaky Big’ Season

Tom Brady has plenty of weapons to work with in the Tampa Bay passing game. One unheralded receiver could have a “sneaky big” year with Brady under center.

The Bucs offense will be one of the most entertaining units in the NFL this season. Brady gets to work with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin this season. The two form one of the better receiver duos in the NFL. But NFL personnel thinks fans are forgetting about another Tampa Bay receiver: Scott Miller.

Miller, a Bowling Green alum, fits the typical WR prototype Brady has loved working with in past years. The 5-foot-11 slot receiver caught 13 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown last season. He could be in line for a productive season if he develops chemistry with Brady.

Miller’s stature is similar to that of Julian Edelman and Wes Welker – two of Brady’s favorite past targets. NFL personnel believe Miller could have a “sneaky big” year with the Bucs this season, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

One Bucs receiver a few NFL people think will have a sneaky big year with Tom Brady: Scott Miller. Just the right shiftiness/quickness that Brady values in the slot. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 6, 2020

If Miller can have a big year, this Bucs offense will be deadly. A WR trio of Miller, Evans and Godwin would provide Brady all the weapons he needs to have a big year.

There’st still a few concerns surrounding this Tampa Bay team this season, though. The offensive line and defense remain a work in progress.

Brady, Miller and the Bucs begin their 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 in a marquee contest against the New Orleans Saints.