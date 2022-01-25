The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

NFL: JAN 11 Bucs Coaches Press ConferenceTAMPA, FL - JANUARY 11: New Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant Coaches on January 11, 2019 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa,FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles.

Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.

In between, Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-18, compiling a 24-40 record. The 58-year-old Elizabeth, N.J. native has been linked to multiple head coaching openings in this cycle.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora was the first person to report the Raiders’ interest in Bowles back on December 26. Below is a snippet of some of the reactions to today’s news.

Bowles has taken some heat for his decision to run Cover 0 on the play which led to the Rams setting up the game-winning field goal in Sunday’s playoff game. Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain against the coverage.

However, one questionable play call isn’t enough to disqualify Bowles from being a head coach again, just like his brilliant game plan in the Super Bowl last year isn’t enough to hire him on.

You have to judge the coach by his entire body of work, which is what the Raiders seem to be trying to do in this process.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.