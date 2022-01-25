NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles.

Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.

In between, Bowles was the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-18, compiling a 24-40 record. The 58-year-old Elizabeth, N.J. native has been linked to multiple head coaching openings in this cycle.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora was the first person to report the Raiders’ interest in Bowles back on December 26. Below is a snippet of some of the reactions to today’s news.

He ran a cover 0 with the game on the line lmao https://t.co/qLV5XkrRxj — Supa Hot Fire (@henry_amaya07) January 25, 2022

They just want to know why he went cover zero https://t.co/z1BVQul6jU — Chris Taylor (@christaylor_nyc) January 25, 2022

Raiders are taking their time with these hires. We shall see if it pays off https://t.co/khYddOKpam — Scott Sullivan (@ScottSully24) January 25, 2022

From all appearances, Mark Davis/#Raiders are being very thorough in looking for HC. He let Reggie hire Dennis Allen, picked JDR over Tony Sparano, then finally talked Gruden into coming back. So this process is a departure, and a good one. https://t.co/93PjnNazvj — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) January 25, 2022

They should really stick with Bisaccia . It was impressive he helped get them into the playoffs. https://t.co/a6bvsZpWkl — 👉🏼DukeCityMágico (@JamesSevero) January 25, 2022

YES. YES!! Would love this if they don’t get Harbaugh https://t.co/WkxEayCzf2 — Boba Shett (@vc3096) January 25, 2022

Bowles has taken some heat for his decision to run Cover 0 on the play which led to the Rams setting up the game-winning field goal in Sunday’s playoff game. Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain against the coverage.

However, one questionable play call isn’t enough to disqualify Bowles from being a head coach again, just like his brilliant game plan in the Super Bowl last year isn’t enough to hire him on.

You have to judge the coach by his entire body of work, which is what the Raiders seem to be trying to do in this process.