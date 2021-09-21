NFL World Reacts To Gronk’s Admission About Watching Film

Throughout his NFL career, Rob Gronkowski has been nothing if not himself. Gronk’s personality is probably more renowned than his actual on-field skills.

In an appearance on the ESPN2 Manning brothers megacast during Monday Night Football tonight, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end had a quintessential “Gronk” moment when he admitted he’s not much of a film watcher.

In fact, Gronkowski said he doesn’t watch any film on his own when preparing for an opponent, joking that he just asks Tom Brady who he’s facing this week and “runs by guys.”

Gronk says he watches zero film and just asks Tom Brady who’s covering him every week pic.twitter.com/xJJHdQkS6o — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 21, 2021

Not surprisingly, this comment set Twitter ablaze. Assuming Gronk is being serious, it’s highly unusual for a player to basically admit they don’t do any individual film study in the year 2021.

Of course, the remark also sounded like typical Gronk.

Gronk saying he never watches any film, but asks Brady who'll be guarding him because he know Tom watches film, is time capsule Gronk. That is so damn perfect. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) September 21, 2021

Gronk says that fellow Bucs TE Cam Brate recently asked him: “Do you ever watch film?” Gronk: “No I don’t. I just run by guys. If I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good.” It seems to work pretty well. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2021

Gronk said Cameron Brate asked him recently if he ever watched film and he said no. He says he just watches when the team watches it. Says he just asks Tom who will be covering him and what coverages they play. Then his dog showed up. — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) September 21, 2021

Gronk outsourcing his film-watching to Tom Brady is the greatest thing I've ever heard. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) September 21, 2021

Gronk is an idiot, but a really likable idiot He just said he never watches film but just asks Brady what to do. That is so perfect — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 21, 2021

Gronk admitting he doesn’t watch film is the content we’re all here for — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) September 21, 2021

Honestly, if Gronk is telling the truth, it’s not like he needs to alter his preparation routine. After catching seven touchdowns last season in his return to the NFL following a year-long retirement, the four-time All-Pro has 12 receptions for 129 yards and four touchdowns through two weeks this fall.

Whatever Gronk has done to put up those stats, he might as well stick with it.