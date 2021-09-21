The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gronk’s Admission About Watching Film

Rob Gronkowski warming up before the NFC Championship.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Throughout his NFL career, Rob Gronkowski has been nothing if not himself. Gronk’s personality is probably more renowned than his actual on-field skills.

In an appearance on the ESPN2 Manning brothers megacast during Monday Night Football tonight, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end had a quintessential “Gronk” moment when he admitted he’s not much of a film watcher.

In fact, Gronkowski said he doesn’t watch any film on his own when preparing for an opponent, joking that he just asks Tom Brady who he’s facing this week and “runs by guys.”

Not surprisingly, this comment set Twitter ablaze. Assuming Gronk is being serious, it’s highly unusual for a player to basically admit they don’t do any individual film study in the year 2021.

Of course, the remark also sounded like typical Gronk.

Honestly, if Gronk is telling the truth, it’s not like he needs to alter his preparation routine. After catching seven touchdowns last season in his return to the NFL following a year-long retirement, the four-time All-Pro has 12 receptions for 129 yards and four touchdowns through two weeks this fall.

Whatever Gronk has done to put up those stats, he might as well stick with it.

