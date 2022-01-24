The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Honest Admission

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom BradyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Prior to this afternoon’s playoff game, there were some reports circulating that Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is unsure if he will play next season.

The possibility of Brady actually retiring seems crazy, but TB12 did not explicitly say he would be back either during his postgame presser following Tampa Bay’s loss to the Rams on Sunday.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at,” Brady said.

The vagueness of Brady’s words was no doubt intentional. It also has led to a variety of reactions to his quotes, with some people thinking he was hinting at retiring and others saying there is no way he’s ready to hang his cleats up.

Brady threw for 329 yards, one touchdown and one interception in today’s 30-27 loss to LA. He also lost a fumble.

The Bucs rallied from a 27-3 third quarter deficit to tie the game up at 27 on a Leonard Fournette touchdown run with less than a minute remaining. However, Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp to set up a game-winning field goal for Matt Gay as time expired.

We’ll see if today’s heartbreaking defeat is the final act for the most accomplished quarterback of all-time.

