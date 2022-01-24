NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Honest Admission

Prior to this afternoon’s playoff game, there were some reports circulating that Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is unsure if he will play next season.

The possibility of Brady actually retiring seems crazy, but TB12 did not explicitly say he would be back either during his postgame presser following Tampa Bay’s loss to the Rams on Sunday.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at,” Brady said.

The vagueness of Brady’s words was no doubt intentional. It also has led to a variety of reactions to his quotes, with some people thinking he was hinting at retiring and others saying there is no way he’s ready to hang his cleats up.

So different than how Rodgers handled yesterday https://t.co/8ytRKUwbQV — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 24, 2022

Over the Cap projects the Bucs to have just under $19.5 million in cap space in 2022. They have 35 players under contract. https://t.co/erviwE7YKs — Joe (R-E-L-A-X) Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 24, 2022

In all my years of watching Brady, as a diehard Pats fan, I’ve never heard him sound like this after a big loss. It was always about the game and what could’ve been done better and he often answered retirement questions with “I’ll be back” right away. https://t.co/9HVSl3GKjW — Spence (@andyspence101) January 24, 2022

I would be shocked if this is how Brady walks away. If they’d have just lost, maybe, but to get that close and have it slip away – he’s not the kind of guy who lives with that well https://t.co/nioIWwkFeC — 𝐊𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐦 (@kylegrantham) January 24, 2022

I was fortunate to see Tom Brady play this season. If he calls it a career, I can say I am glad I got to see his last ride. https://t.co/dIRodBNyu9 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) January 24, 2022

“Truthfully, guys, I'm thinking about this game and not thinking about anything past five minutes from now.” 🤔 🤔 🤔 https://t.co/EDpgFEmUba — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Words of a man that is 100% coming back https://t.co/Glun7p4fLl — burnttoast (@cableo6484) January 24, 2022

he is so obviously not gonna retire https://t.co/dyZPrOAoFs — adam baillargeon (@admbaillargeon) January 24, 2022

Brady threw for 329 yards, one touchdown and one interception in today’s 30-27 loss to LA. He also lost a fumble.

The Bucs rallied from a 27-3 third quarter deficit to tie the game up at 27 on a Leonard Fournette touchdown run with less than a minute remaining. However, Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp to set up a game-winning field goal for Matt Gay as time expired.

We’ll see if today’s heartbreaking defeat is the final act for the most accomplished quarterback of all-time.