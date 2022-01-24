The Spun

NFL Referee Reveals Why He Penalized Tom Brady

Tom Brady in the Divisional RoundTAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during this afternoon’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the first such penalty of his NFL career.

On the play, Brady thought he was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. When he voiced his displeasure with the no-call, referee Shawn Hochuli hit him with a 15-yard penalty.

In a postgame pool report, Hochuli explained his reasoning for throwing the flag.

“He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language,” Hochuli said. “As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.”

Adding injury to insult, not only did Brady get hit with his first NFL unsportsmanlike penalty, he also suffered a bloody lip on the play.

All in all, an afternoon to forget for the GOAT.

