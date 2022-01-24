NFL Referee Reveals Why He Penalized Tom Brady

Tom Brady was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during this afternoon’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the first such penalty of his NFL career.

On the play, Brady thought he was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. When he voiced his displeasure with the no-call, referee Shawn Hochuli hit him with a 15-yard penalty.

In a postgame pool report, Hochuli explained his reasoning for throwing the flag.

“He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language,” Hochuli said. “As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.”

The pool report interview with referee Shawn Hochuli from #Bucs–#Rams on the Eric Weddle and Tom Brady penalties (via @gregauman). pic.twitter.com/Xh2GPtSEIe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Adding injury to insult, not only did Brady get hit with his first NFL unsportsmanlike penalty, he also suffered a bloody lip on the play.

All in all, an afternoon to forget for the GOAT.