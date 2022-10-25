NFL Releases Statement On Mike Evans, Refs Incident

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

A video surfaced this past weekend showing NFL referees Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter getting something signed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans after Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL reviewed this video because referees are not allowed to seek autographs, team merchandise and memorabilia.

On Tuesday, the NFL provided an update on Evans' postgame interaction with Lamberth and Sutter.

Apparently, Sunday's bizarre interaction did not involve an autograph request.

"After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph," the NFL said in a statement.

The league said both Lamberth and Sutter were reminded of the importance of avoiding "the appearance of impropriety" when interacting with players, coaches and staff members on gameday.

For now, it seems like the NFL has dodge a major controversy.

NFL refs will need to be more alert of their surroundings moving forward.