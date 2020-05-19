NFL Releases Statement On Tom Brady’s Workout With Teammates

Tom Brady is making the most of the state of Florida’s decision to lift quarantine restrictions. The Bucs QB took to the practice field at a local school on Tuesday to get some work in with teammates.

Despite some criticism from fans and analysts, the NFL sees nothing wrong with Brady’s decision. The league released a statement on Brady’s workout decision, saying everything he did is permitted.

“Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts, including the NFLPA,” the NFL released in a statement, via NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

Roger Goodell and the NFL are clearly adhering to the advice of “state and local authorities and medical experts” at this time. For some states, players may begin working out together as gyms and fields reopen. This could provide a major advantage for Brady and the Bucs as No. 12 works to develop chemistry with Tampa Bay receivers this offseason.

Brady was reportedly the one to facilitate and organize the entire workout. Details on Brady’s Tuesday training session can be found here.

This isn’t the first time Brady’s faced criticism for his off-season plans. Fortunately this time, he didn’t get in trouble with the law. No. 12 was previously kicked out of a park in the Tampa Bay area by local law enforcement during quarantine restrictions.

Breaking: Tom Brady, Bucs players take the field at Tampa’s Berkeley Prep: exclusive photos https://t.co/QggyHKypdB — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 19, 2020

But with Florida reopening certain areas, Brady will have a bit more freedom to do as he pleases.