NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment After Antonio Brown Left Bucs-Jets Game

The NFL has reportedly decided not to punish Antonio Brown after the fiasco from last Sunday.

Brown wasn’t fined after taking his uniform off and running off the field during the third quarter.

Former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the #Jets. He was, however, eventually cut. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022

The Bucs ended up winning the game in the final seconds against the Jets, but Brown was cut after the game due to his outburst.

Brown is alleging that he wasn’t let back into the game because of his foot injury, while head coach Bruce Arians is saying that he refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets. Brown finished the contest with 26 yards on three receptions.

Brown has missed a combined nine games this season due to injury/suspension. It looks unlikely at this juncture that he’ll be signed by a team for the playoffs.

He’s also been making the rounds quite a bit this week, especially on Friday after he appeared on the Full Send Podcast and asked why Brady never targeted him like a number one receiver, among many other things.

Right now, Brady and the Bucs will be tasked with ready for the Panthers as they look to finish 13-4 heading into the playoffs.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.