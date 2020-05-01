Earlier this week, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski raised a few eyebrows with his comments about the team’s playbook.

Gronk came out of retirement for the opportunity to play alongside Tom Brady once again. It took all of a week for him to make headlines with his conduct off the field.

The former All-Pro tight end said on the Bud Light Seltzer “Drafterparty” that he had been studying the Bucs’ playbook for a month. “I was in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn’t even on the team,” he said.

ProFootballTalk wrote up Gronkowski’s comment earlier Wednesday and suggested it could raise a problem for the Bucs. Well, according to the latest report, there’s nothing for Tampa Bay to worry about.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press said the league is not investigating the incident – at this time.

This is interesting… I'm told the league is not investigating at this time. https://t.co/bgX4vTyfkd — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) May 1, 2020

The NFL could decide to open an investigation, but it doesn’t seem likely at this point.

Gronkowski attempted to clear the air earlier this week.

“This is seriously a story?” Gronkowski wrote in a Twitter statement. “Lol! I was just joking around with Sage as I was pretty much the whole time that night when I was co-hosting that show.”

Brady and Gronk don’t need a playbook to make a connection on the field.