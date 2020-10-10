NFL Reveals Its Top 2 Selling Jerseys In September

Earlier this offseason, Tom Brady shocked the football world when he signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After two decades in New England, Brady decided it was the right time to split from Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Not long after he left, Belichick found his replacement for Tom Brady.

After losing one former NFL MVP, the Patriots gained another in Cam Newton. The Carolina Panthers released Newton and he sat on the open market for nearly two months.

He eventually signed a very team-friendly deal with the Patriots. With Newton and Brady on new teams, fans of both teams flocked to buy their new jerseys.

So much so that Brady and Newton are the top-selling jerseys for the month of September.

Unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also among the top-selling jerseys in the league. Not far behind is last year’s MVP, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Rounding out the top five is Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. It’s clear the Oklahoma faithful wanted to show some love for the former Sooners star.

Lamb is the only rookie to crack the top 10 and the only wide receiver to do so.