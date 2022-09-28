NFL Reveals Where Bucs-Chiefs Game Will Be Played If Not In Tampa

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speak after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With Hurricane Ian set to make landfall this Wednesday, it's fair to wonder if the Buccaneers will be able to host the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium this weekend.

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Tampa Bay area, with the worst effects expected to come on Thursday.

In the event the Buccaneers can't take on the Chiefs in Tampa Bay, the NFL has a contingency plan in place for the two teams to square off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The Vikings won't be using their stadium this Sunday since they'll face the Saints in London. It makes sense for the NFL to keep that venue on standby.

At this moment though, the NFL has not yet changed the site for the Buccaneers-Chiefs game.

The Buccaneers have already temporarily relocated to South Florida so they can prepare for their Week 4 matchup.

The NFL should make a final decision on this Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Chiefs later this week.