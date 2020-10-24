NFL Simulator Has Telling Results For Antonio Brown

On Friday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised the NFL world by reaching a deal with free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called for the team to sign the former All-Pro. Although head coach Bruce Arians said it wasn’t a “fit” earlier this year, he eventually obliged.

Brown reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. It’s an incentive-laden deal for the wide receiver, who is serving an eight-game suspension to open the year.

With Brown in the mix, one statistical model suggests he will have a major impact on the Buccaneers’ success. SportsLine – a CBS Sports model – gave the team a significant improvement in its chances to win the division, conference and the Super Bowl.

With Antonio Brown, the Buccaneers’ chances of winning the division increase nine-percent. Meanwhile, the team’s chances to win the NFC improves from 13.1-percent to 18-percent.

Check it out.

DIV% 43.5% 52.5% Playoff% 76.9% 84.9% NFC% 13.1% 18.0% SB% 5.4% 8.2% pic.twitter.com/8sYiCOuEzm — SportsLine (@SportsLine) October 23, 2020

Tampa Bay’s chance of winning the Super Bowl also improved from 5.4-percent to 8.2-percent.

The Buccaneers already have two great wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Adding an elite wide receiver in Antonio Brown will cause nightmares for defenses everywhere.

Tampa Bay sits at 4-2 on the season and is coming off of an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers. Can the team compete for an NFC title and perhaps a Super Bowl?