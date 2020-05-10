NFL Spokesman Addresses How Bucs, Patriots Schedules Lined Up

By hook or by crook, the NFL scheduling gods formatted the 2020 schedules so that the New England Patriots and the Tom Brady-led Bucs rarely play at the same time.

Needless to say, that little quirk in the schedule is starting to get some attention. ESPN noted that the Patriots and Bucs don’t play at the same til until Week 15.

But in an email to ESPN, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy asserted that the quirk is a pure coincidence. He explained that “putting together a 256-game schedule is very complex.”

“Putting together the 256-game schedule is very complex — it’s a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma,” McCarthy said. “The minimal conflicts here are coincidental.”

Coincidences and the NFL don’t exactly go together like peanut butter and jelly, though. A league with as much analytical power and obsession with numbers as the NFL has probably doesn’t deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Considering the legendary status that Tom Brady has in the New England area, we can easily expect to see a massive spike in Bucs game viewership from the homes of Patriots fans this season.

Do you think the NFL deliberately set up the Bucs and Patriots schedules this way, or is it a coincidence?