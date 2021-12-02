NFL Star Reveals Why He Couldn’t Trash Talk Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has earned the respect of his peers but he isn’t entitled to it. However, one top player in the NFL believe that the man has done too much to get trash-talked.

In a recent interview, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard revealed that while he usually likes to celebrate big plays, he decided not to after forcing a fumble of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin in Week 12. He explained that he saw Tom Brady right next to him and has too much respect for Brady to trash talk.

“I got the punch-out, right?” Leonard said, via NFL.com. “So, you know how I always go celebrate. He’s right here, you know how I talk s–t. I said, ain’t gonna do it. I got too much respect for him so I ain’t gonna do it.”

Brady went on to lead the Bucs to a 38-31 win over Leonard’s Colts thanks to 24 second-half points. With the win, the Bucs rose to 8-3 while the Colts fell to 6-6.

Darius Leonard has nothing but respect for Tom Brady 🤝😂

Tom Brady has now been playing and winning Super Bowls since before some of his opponents were even born. Whenever he does retire, he’ll go down as the greatest of all-time.

But as the NFL’s elder statesman, he already has the respect of many of the elite players who will replace him.

