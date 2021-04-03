NFL Team Reportedly Wants A ‘Tom Brady Rule’ Implemented

Just under two months ago, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, two months later, one NFL team is proposing a new “Tom Brady rule” for the NFL to follow. No, the team isn’t hoping to ban Brady from the Super Bowl, although that would be welcomed by plenty of fans around the country.

Instead, the Los Angeles Rams are hoping to make a rule change because of what happened in their game against Tampa Bay during the 2020 season.

During the game, Brady threw a pass that was deflected by a Rams defensive lineman. The ball came right back to Brady, who threw a second pass to wide receiver Mike Evans.

Here’s the play.

Brady really caught a pass and completed a pass on the same play 👀 @TomBrady @Buccaneers 📺 #LARvsTB on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MI80s77SYb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 24, 2020

Now, it’s illegal for a team to throw two forward passes behind the line of scrimmage on the same play. The Buccaneers were flagged on the play, but as CBS Sports notes, it left the Rams in a tough spot.

“The officials saw the second pass and threw a flag, but it left the Rams in a tough spot,” CBS Sports noted. “If they accepted the penalty, it would only be for 5 yards, which means Brady and the Buccaneers offense would get to come back on the field for a third-and-15. If they declined the penalty, the second pass would COUNT and the Buccaneers would be facing a fourth-and-2.”

The Rams eventually declined the penalty and the Buccaneers punted the ball away. However, Los Angeles is hoping the league now rules that the team would lose a down on the play.

We’ll have to wait and see if the league obliges.