NFL Teams Reportedly Expect ‘Discipline’ For Tom Brady, Bucs

It didn’t take very long for controversy to follow Tom Brady to Tampa Bay. The all-time great quarterback has ruffled a few feathers around the league due to his recent actions.

Recently, Brady went to go visit Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. He mixed up the houses though and accidentally walked into the house of Leftwich’s next door neighbor, agent David Kramer.

Brady was also caught working out at a closed park in Tampa Bay earlier this month. Considering the current state of the country, the optics of both situations aren’t great.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, opposing teams around the league are annoyed about Brady’s interactions with staff members despite restrictions. Several teams are anticipating some form of discipline from the league office.

NFL teams are miffed about Tom Brady's interactions with staff members in Tampa despite restrictions. They are anticipating some stern discipline from the NFL office. Many have conveyed their dismay to league officials — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 24, 2020

During his time in New England, Brady dealt with plenty of animosity from the outside. Obviously he did an excellent job handling the noise from opposing teams.

This scenario is a bit different though, especially since the NFL doesn’t have an offseason workout plan in place at the moment due to health concerns.

It’ll be really interesting to see how the NFL handles this situation in Tampa Bay.