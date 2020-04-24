The Spun

NFL Teams Reportedly Expect ‘Discipline’ For Tom Brady, Bucs

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sideline during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It didn’t take very long for controversy to follow Tom Brady to Tampa Bay. The all-time great quarterback has ruffled a few feathers around the league due to his recent actions.

Recently, Brady went to go visit Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. He mixed up the houses though and accidentally walked into the house of Leftwich’s next door neighbor, agent David Kramer.

Brady was also caught working out at a closed park in Tampa Bay earlier this month. Considering the current state of the country, the optics of both situations aren’t great.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, opposing teams around the league are annoyed about Brady’s interactions with staff members despite restrictions. Several teams are anticipating some form of discipline from the league office.

During his time in New England, Brady dealt with plenty of animosity from the outside. Obviously he did an excellent job handling the noise from opposing teams.

This scenario is a bit different though, especially since the NFL doesn’t have an offseason workout plan in place at the moment due to health concerns.

It’ll be really interesting to see how the NFL handles this situation in Tampa Bay.

