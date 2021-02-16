The Spun

Tributes Pour In After Death Of Former NFL WR Vincent Jackson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wode receiver Vincent Jackson is tackled during a game.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 18: Wide receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a reception against defensive back Tyvon Branch #27 of the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Buccaneers 40-7. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL world was hit with heartbreaking news on Monday. Former star wideout Vincent Jackson was found dead. He was just 38 years old.

Jackson reportedly checked into Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida on Jan. 11. Then just last week, his family reported him missing to authorities. On Monday, Jackson was found deceased at a Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida. An investigation is underway.

Jackson was a star on the field, and shined even brighter off it. He spent his first seven years in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his final five. All-in-all, he caught 540 passes for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns during his brilliant 12-year NFL career (2005-2016).

The former NFL receiver is gone all too soon. Former players, coaches, friends and teammates are sending in heartfelt tributes following the news of Jackson’s sudden death.

Take a look at a few of those tributes below.

Vincent Jackson was a beloved and foundational player for both the Chargers and Buccaneers. He’s especially known for his charitable work in the Tampa area.

Jackson created the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, which supported expectant military mothers. Military families in the Tampa area reportedly received over $500,000 in supplies and services over the years because of the charity.

Both the Chargers and Buccaneers have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jackson, a great football player and even better person off the field.

We send our condolences to the Jackson family, his friends and former teammates and the Buccaneers’ and Chargers’ organizations today. His legacy will not be forgotten.


