Tributes Pour In After Death Of Former NFL WR Vincent Jackson

The NFL world was hit with heartbreaking news on Monday. Former star wideout Vincent Jackson was found dead. He was just 38 years old.

Jackson reportedly checked into Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida on Jan. 11. Then just last week, his family reported him missing to authorities. On Monday, Jackson was found deceased at a Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida. An investigation is underway.

Jackson was a star on the field, and shined even brighter off it. He spent his first seven years in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his final five. All-in-all, he caught 540 passes for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns during his brilliant 12-year NFL career (2005-2016).

The former NFL receiver is gone all too soon. Former players, coaches, friends and teammates are sending in heartfelt tributes following the news of Jackson’s sudden death.

Take a look at a few of those tributes below.

You come in as teammates and you leave as brothers, some things are hard to understand and hard figure out why but I’m not questioning God’s plans. I’m going to miss those occasional calls to call me soft and me saying come say it to my face Sweety pie lol. 💙 VJ pic.twitter.com/WqCHU0h3Jb — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) February 15, 2021

Reaction to Vincent Jackson's death from Gerald McCoy: "It pains me to see this happen to such a great person at such a young age. A person who was more than a football player, he was a great husband and father who spent his life trying to help other people…. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 15, 2021

V Jax thank you for everything I love you big bro. Praying for your family Rest in Paradise — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) February 15, 2021

Vincent Jackson was a beloved and foundational player for both the Chargers and Buccaneers. He’s especially known for his charitable work in the Tampa area.

Jackson created the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, which supported expectant military mothers. Military families in the Tampa area reportedly received over $500,000 in supplies and services over the years because of the charity.

Terribly sad to hear about Vincent Jackson, one of the sincerest players and people Ive had the chance to know. Did so much charity in Tampa Bay and work with military personnel. My heart goes out to his wife Lindsey, their family and his #Bucs community #RIPVJax pic.twitter.com/1kGszstOiZ — Chris Fischer (@ChrisFischer07) February 15, 2021

Both the Chargers and Buccaneers have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jackson, a great football player and even better person off the field.

Rest in peace, Vincent Jackson. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ik3GYZjQDr — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 15, 2021

gone too soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/lQEtPjNQ4w — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 15, 2021

We send our condolences to the Jackson family, his friends and former teammates and the Buccaneers’ and Chargers’ organizations today. His legacy will not be forgotten.