NFL Upholds Mike Evans Suspension: Fans React

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The NFL has upheld its decision to suspend Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Evans was at the forefront of a scuffle between the Buccaneers and Saints this past weekend. The entire situation escalated once Evans shoved Marshon Lattimore.

It certainly didn't help Evans' case that he has history with Lattimore. In 2017, he was suspended for a similar situation.

Of course, Tampa Bay fans are frustrated that Evans will miss a crucial Week 3 matchup.

Packers fans, meanwhile, are obviously pleased with the final verdict.

Evans' absence could really hurt the Buccaneers this Sunday. He's not the only offensive playmaker on the roster who is expected to miss the Packers game.

Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, has already issued a response to the NFL's decision.

"We are disappointed that the league upheld a suspension when there are several arguments of players doing more egregious violations including: punching, kicking, and choking players and not being suspended," Gilmore said. "Evans has already been ejected, which is penalty enough, but the league chose to discipline him even more. This is unfortunate, but we respect the league's decision."

Evans can return for the Buccaneers' Week 4 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.