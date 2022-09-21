NFL Reportedly Warned Bruce Arians After What He Did During Bucs-Saints Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he managed to sneak his way into the spotlight on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Arians, who is now a senior assistant to Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, was on the sideline during Sunday's game. At one point, he was seen arguing with the officials because pass interference wasn't called on Marshon Lattimore.

Although he's not directly responsible for the brawl that broke out on the field this past weekend, Arians did have a chat with Mike Evans before the Pro Bowl wideout shoved Lattimore.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Arians received a warning from the NFL regarding his conduct on the sideline.

The letter that Arians received states that further inappropriate sideline conduct could result in "discipline against him and the club."

When asked about the letter from the NFL, Arians referred to it as "sideline behavior warning."

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Arians was on the sideline this past Sunday because the Saints didn't provide a seat for him in the press box.

Arians will need to be on his best behavior moving forward.