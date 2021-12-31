NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

Earlier this afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some unwelcome news about wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The veteran wideout was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin told reporters that Brown “tweaked” his ankle a little in practice this week.

While he hasn’t been ruled out of the game just yet, it’s not great news for the Buccaneers. Mike Evans isn’t guaranteed to play this weekend, so the possibility of missing Brown too isn’t good.

With the news about Brown, one fan suggested the Buccaneers will rely heavily on running back Ronald Jones.

“Mike Evans could be the only WR. If both he and Brown are out expect Ronald Jones to have more of a huge game,” one fan said.

Mike Evans could be the only WR. If both he and Brown are out expect Ronald Jones to have more of a huge game #jets #Buccaneers #nfl https://t.co/9Ni3H3m7u2 — Stack Attack Nick (@NMimi) December 31, 2021

The fantasy football world is up in arms as well. Brown saw a lions’ share of the targets last weekend, racking up 10 receptions for over 100 yards in his first game back.

“Whoa. Something big to monitor heading into Sunday,” said fantasy football analyst Michael Florio.

Whoa. Something big to monitor heading into Sunday https://t.co/l8GivKfFYT — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) December 31, 2021

The Buccaneers face off against the New York Jets this weekend. It might be a good time for Brown to rest ahead of a potential playoff run.

Tampa Bay and New York kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.