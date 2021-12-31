The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some unwelcome news about wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The veteran wideout was listed as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. On Friday afternoon, Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin told reporters that Brown “tweaked” his ankle a little in practice this week.

While he hasn’t been ruled out of the game just yet, it’s not great news for the Buccaneers. Mike Evans isn’t guaranteed to play this weekend, so the possibility of missing Brown too isn’t good.

With the news about Brown, one fan suggested the Buccaneers will rely heavily on running back Ronald Jones.

“Mike Evans could be the only WR. If both he and Brown are out expect Ronald Jones to have more of a huge game,” one fan said.

The fantasy football world is up in arms as well. Brown saw a lions’ share of the targets last weekend, racking up 10 receptions for over 100 yards in his first game back.

“Whoa. Something big to monitor heading into Sunday,” said fantasy football analyst Michael Florio.

The Buccaneers face off against the New York Jets this weekend. It might be a good time for Brown to rest ahead of a potential playoff run.

Tampa Bay and New York kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.