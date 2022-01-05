NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field during a game against the New York Jets.

During Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Jets, cameras caught Brown taking off his jersey and pads as he walked off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.

Not long after he left the field, head coach Bruce Arians said the wide receiver is no longer part of the team. However, three days later, the Buccaneers still haven’t released Brown – which is leading to plenty of conspiracy theories.

One fan thinks the team is holding onto Brown for a potential Super Bowl run.

“They knew they were mostly cooked with Godwin out, but if they lost AB it could be a 1 and done situation. This is kinda sick honestly, but ‘it’s what’s best for the football team’ if they want a chance at a ring,” the fan said.

Another fan thinks the Bucs are making sure he doesn’t play for anyone else this season.

“They’re going to make sure he doesn’t play for anyone,” the fan said.

Another fan thinks Bruce Arians looks like a “fool” for his comments earlier in the week.

“Tough talking HC looks like a fool the longer the WR stays on the team…” the fan said.

Are the Buccaneers actually planning to get rid of Brown?

We’ll find out soon.