Football World Is Celebrating Rob Gronkowski Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski has a good reason to party this Saturday. The four-time All-Pro has just turned 33 years old.

Throughout his NFL career, Gronkowski has been a dominant force at tight end. At the moment, he has 621 career receptions for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.

Not only does he have impressive individual statistics, Gronkowski has four Super Bowl rings. His connection with Tom Brady is one of the best sports fans have ever seen, both on and off the field.

As you'd expect, Gronkowski is receiving a lot of birthday wishes this Saturday.

It wouldn't be a celebration without showing some "Gronk spikes" on his birthday.

One of Gronkowski's brothers, Chris, shared a few throwbacks to celebrate this special occasion.

For now, the NFL world is going to celebrate Gronkowski's birthday. Once it's over, the focus will shift over to his future in the NFL.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said it's still "status quo" in regards to Gronk's decision whether to play or not.

Regardless of his future decision, there's a spot in the Hall of Fame waiting for Gronkowski.