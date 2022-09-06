NFL World Congratulating Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles

TAMPA, FL - JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had fantastic news to share with their fans this Tuesday involving head coach Todd Bowles.

Bowles has completed the necessary requirements for his Bachelor of Science in youth and community development at Mount St. Mary's University.

Anthony Agnone, Bowles' longtime agent, encouraged him to complete his degree through Mount St. Mary's Center for Accelerated and Adult Education. He started this journey in the summer of 2020.

Fast forward to September 2022, and Bowles has officially earned his degree at Mount St. Mary's.

"This is pretty cool," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.

"Todd Bowles came through on a promise to his mother all these years later. Proud of this college grad," Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports said.

"Really cool to see this," Greg Auman of The Athletic said. "Todd Bowles goes back to get his college degree. Never too late."

Bowles released a statement on his latest accomplishment.

"Completing my degree was something I had always wanted to do over the years because it was something I had promised my mother when I went to play in the NFL, and I wanted to follow through on that promise," Bowles said. "Over the years, as I became a father, it became something I wanted to do in order to set a proper example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths. I have also worked pretty extensively with children through my various community projects, and I felt it was important to show them they can achieve whatever they set their mind to."

Bowles will make his regular season debut as the head coach of the Buccaneers on Sunday night.