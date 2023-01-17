NFL World Is Furious With Tom Brady's 'Dirty' Move

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

During the Buccaneers-Cowboys game on Monday night, Tom Brady was accused of committing a dirty play.

As Cowboys safety Malik Hooker was trying to return a Chris Godwin fumble, Brady attempted a slide tackle by his ankles. It looked as if he was trying to trip the former Ohio State star.

A video of Brady's slide tackle quickly went viral on social media. That eventually led to fans questioning Brady's motive on this play.

Here are some of the reactions from the NFL world:

"Of course Tom Brady out here playing dirty," one person tweeted.

"TO wasn’t a first ballot HOFer because the media didn’t like him," another person wrote. "Tom Brady has routinely been dirty ON the field and has been suspended for cheating."

"Don’t let Maher distract you from the fact that Brady was really dirty right here, and deserves to be fined," a fan said.

The NFL could potentially discipline Brady for this bizarre move.

Brady didn't comment on the slide tackle following the Buccaneers' loss to the Cowboys.