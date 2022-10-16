NFL World Is Praying For Bucs Tight End On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was just carted off the field in Pittsburgh on a backboard.

Brate, who suffered a concussion two weeks ago in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, took a hit to the head after catching a short pass from Tom Brady.

The good news is the veteran tight end could be seen having movement in his extremities and also flashed a thumbs up to the crowd as he was wheeled off the field.

The Steelers will probably provide an official update on Brate a little later, but for now, the football world is praying for the 31-year-old, nine-year pro.

Brate entered today with 11 receptions for 100 yards in four games. He caught two passes for 14 yards before getting injured this afternoon.

There's still 12 minutes left in the game, and right now, the 1-4 Steelers lead the 3-2 Bucs 13-12 at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is out for the rest of the day due to a concussion, so Mitch Trubisky is going to have to close it out.