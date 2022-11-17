NFL World Not Happy With Tom Brady Charity Report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is making headlines this week for the wrong reason.

According to The Daily Beast, Brady's non-profit TB12 Foundation has apparently paid his sports therapy and wellness company TB12, Inc. over $1.6 million as an "independent contractor" for its services, which includes "sports therapy" sessions.

Additionally, it's being reported that some of the charity's directors for the TB12 Foundation are also paid employees of TB12, Inc.

This is not a great look for Brady, of course. He's understandably receiving a lot of criticism on social media.

"Tom Brady doing some serious Brett Favre-ing," Adam Best tweeted.

"Stakeholder capitalism in action, football-style," Peter S. Goodman said.

"This is shameful and disgusting," one person said.

Another person joked, "What a year for Brady."

The TB12 Foundation told The Daily Beast that donations to TB12, Inc. do not cover any expenses or salaries.

TB12, Inc. had a negative balance of $7 million in net assets as recently as 2020.

As if this wasn't bad enough, Brady has also been included in a class-action lawsuit regarding the implosion of FTX, a cryptocurrency platform.