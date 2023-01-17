NFL World Praying For Buccaneers Wide Receiver Today

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During the final minutes of the Buccaneers-Cowboys game on Monday night, Russell Gage was taken off the field in a stretcher. This happened after he suffered a brutal hit to his head/neck area.

Gage tried to get up a few times but he was unable to. It was a really scary moment for everyone on the field.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Gage was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Gage has already been diagnosed with a concussion. Tests are also being done to see what type of neck injury he's dealing with.

The NFL world is hoping that Gage makes a full and speedy recovery.

"Prayers for Russell Gage," Ryan Shazier tweeted. "I hope your starting to feel better."

"Prayers up for Russell Gage," Robert Griffin III said.

"Prayers for Russell Gage," Emmanuel Acho wrote on Twitter. "My heart sinks into my stomach every time a player is seriously injured."

Gage, 26, finished this season with 51 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Hopefully, the Buccaneers will provide a positive update on Gage in the coming days.