NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski’s Performance Today

Rob Gronkowski continued to turn back the clock to the days of his dominance with another unbelievable showing in the first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The 32-year-old tight end hauled in two touchdowns in the first two quarters to give the Bucs an early 14-0 advantage. The scores marked Gronkowski’s 101st and 102nd touchdown receptions from Tom Brady over the course of his career.

Gronk’s first score on Sunday came on Tampa Bay’s opening drive when he caught a 20-yard pass over the middle and rumbled his way into the endzone. His second touchdown came on the one-yard line off of a play-action pass.

Gronkowski’s two scores built off of his impressive Week 1 performance against the Cowboys, when he hauled in eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Over his last three games, dating back to last season’s Super Bowl, the five-time Pro Bowler has racked up six scores.

Considering Gronkowski stepped away from professional football due to a litany of injuries just two seasons ago, his recent performance on the field has been spectacular. The NFL world was stunned at his ability to continue his success with the Buccaneers and with Brady at the age of 32.

Brady to Gronk for the 102nd TD between these two….. pic.twitter.com/WFjQz7ybgu — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 19, 2021

Brady to Gronk, TD, again. Just impossibly great. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 19, 2021

Two TDs for Gronk again, another week — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

Gronk's past 3 games: Super Bowl: 2 TDs

Week 1: 2 TDs

Today: 2 TDs — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 19, 2021

With Gronkowski playing at such an elite level, the Buccaneers offense appears to be firing on all cylinders. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown have also gotten off to strong starts this year, which bodes well for another deep playoff run in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers extended their lead over the Falcons out to 21-7 just before halftime. They’ll look to improve to 2-0 by closing out the game over the final two quarters.