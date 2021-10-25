The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Manningcast News

Tom Brady and Eli Manning talk after preseason game.FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots greets Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants after a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Monday Night Football “Manningcast” is back this week after a brief hiatus for a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints. Brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will join forces once again to bring a unique broadcast experience to fans who tune in for the match-up.

If the two retired quarterbacks weren’t enough to entice viewers to change the dial to ESPN2, one of the telecast’s planned guests certainly will be.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will join the Week 7 “Manningcast” as one of four guest athletes on Monday. Fresh off of throwing for his 600th career touchdown in his team’s dominant, 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears, the 44-year-old will sit down virtually with two of his former rivals.

Brady won’t be the only huge star gracing the Manning Monday Night Football broadcast with their presence on Monday. Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, WNBA legend Sue Bird and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees will all join the telecast for interviews.

However, Brady will be the biggest draw to the alternate telecast due to his past rivalry and relationship with the Manning brothers. Fans already are anticipating the back-and-forth that Peyton and Eli will have with Tom when they all get together for the “Manningcast” on Monday night.

Of course, Brady and the Manning brothers had their fair share of duels back in the day. Peyton used to provide Brady with some of his toughest competition in the AFC, while Eli actually beat him head-to-head in two different Super Bowls.

On Monday, the three quarterbacks will have to put their on-the-field rivalries aside, but there will surely be some references to their past meetings. All in all, Brady’s appearance should make for a fantastic viewing experience.

The Manningcast will get underway just after 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Kickoff for Saints-Seahawks is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

