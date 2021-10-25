NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Manningcast News

The Monday Night Football “Manningcast” is back this week after a brief hiatus for a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints. Brothers Peyton and Eli Manning will join forces once again to bring a unique broadcast experience to fans who tune in for the match-up.

If the two retired quarterbacks weren’t enough to entice viewers to change the dial to ESPN2, one of the telecast’s planned guests certainly will be.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will join the Week 7 “Manningcast” as one of four guest athletes on Monday. Fresh off of throwing for his 600th career touchdown in his team’s dominant, 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears, the 44-year-old will sit down virtually with two of his former rivals.

Brady won’t be the only huge star gracing the Manning Monday Night Football broadcast with their presence on Monday. Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, WNBA legend Sue Bird and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees will all join the telecast for interviews.

However, Brady will be the biggest draw to the alternate telecast due to his past rivalry and relationship with the Manning brothers. Fans already are anticipating the back-and-forth that Peyton and Eli will have with Tom when they all get together for the “Manningcast” on Monday night.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees are both joining the Manning brothers as guests on tonight's broadcast. The second quarter in particular is going to be must-see TV. https://t.co/98ku0jQEol — Josh Wilson (@JoshWilsonSB) October 25, 2021

Putting Tom Brady on a Seahawks broadcast is some absurd trolling. But that he's on a broadcast with the Manning brothers? Extra trolling. https://t.co/QBPWPTClJA — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) October 25, 2021

Tonight we get to watch Jameis Winston play against the Seahawks while Peyton Manning and Eli Manning discuss the game with noted guests of Marshawn Lynch, Tom Brady, Sue Bird and Drew Brees potential for a peak television experience — Anthony Dabbundo (@AnthonyDabbundo) October 25, 2021

Manningcast returns tonight with Marshawn Lynch, Tom Brady, Sue Bird, and Drew Brees. Sign me up. https://t.co/3l2JDGKJUE — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 25, 2021

Of course, Brady and the Manning brothers had their fair share of duels back in the day. Peyton used to provide Brady with some of his toughest competition in the AFC, while Eli actually beat him head-to-head in two different Super Bowls.

On Monday, the three quarterbacks will have to put their on-the-field rivalries aside, but there will surely be some references to their past meetings. All in all, Brady’s appearance should make for a fantastic viewing experience.

The Manningcast will get underway just after 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Kickoff for Saints-Seahawks is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.