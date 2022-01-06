NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Statement

For the first time since he walked off the sidelines and into the locker room during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game with the New York Jets, Antonio Brown addressed the incident at length on Wednesday night.

In a statement through his attorney, Brown accused Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians of pressuring him to play while injured. He also alleged that he was cut in the middle of the game and thrown off the sidelines, which led to his outburst that carried him into the locker room.

“Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured,” Brown said in the statement. “Despite the pain, I suited up. The staff injected me with what I now know was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it my all for the team.”

Brown explained that he played “until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities,” and that “the pain was extreme.” He claims that an MRI of his ankle shows broken bone fragments, a torn ligament and cartilage loss.

Brown, who has a checkered past filled with off-the-field incidents, acknowledged that he’s made mistakes but that those errors shouldn’t allow him to be mistreated.

“I acknowledge my past,” Brown said, “but my past does not make me a second-class citizen. My past does not forfeit my right to be heard when I am in pain.”

Here’s the full statement from the Buccaneers wide receiver, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn also released a statement on Wednesday, accusing of the Buccaneers of trying to “cut, and then cage” his client.

Brown’s statement came as quite a shock to many on Wednesday. Fans and media members alike tried to make sense of what the receiver was alleging, and most came to the same conclusion: this situation could get a lot messier.

The relationship between Bruce Arians and Antonio Brown has always been a bit shaky. Arians originally didn't want to sign AB. He called AB too much of a 'diva' in 2019. Brown fired back on twitter saying: "Arians wears kangoo hats n glasses." Not the first time with these two.

Brown ended his lengthy statement by revealing that he plans to undergo surgery on his injured ankle and return to the NFL next season.

“Once my surgery is complete, I’ll be back to 100% and looking forward to next season,” Brown wrote. “Business gonna be BOOMIN!”