NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Significant Injury News

For Tom Brady to succeed his offensive line needs to keep him safe in the pocket. That’s going to be a tall task against Monday’s Rams-Cardinals winner.

Star offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs suffered an injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He tried to reenter the game, but was clearly not 100 percent and had to exit a second time.

There’s some concern Wirfs won’t be available for the Divisional Round.

Bruce Arians provided an update on Monday.

“Bruce Arians says T Tristan Wirfs is in a boot right now for his injured ankle but that Wirfs is very tough and has a chance to play next Sunday,” says Buccaneers writer Scott Smith. “Arians says the Bucs probably won’t know on Wirfs and Ryan Jensen until Friday.”