NFL World Reacts To The Bucs Beating The Packers

Tom Brady in the NFC Championship Game.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 and Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate at the end og the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Another year, another disappointing conference championship game for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The NFC’s No. 1 seed was upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-26, in the conference championship game on Sunday evening.

Tampa Bay was led by a strong performance from six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who now has a chance to win title No. 7.

Brady struggled in the second half, throwing three interceptions, but he made the plays when they mattered. The Buccaneers quarterback threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns.

It’ll be Brady and the Buccaneers against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.

The Packers had a chance to tie the game late, but head coach Matt Lafleur opted to kick the field goal instead of trying for a fourth down conversion.

That decision will likely haunt Rodgers and the Packers all offseason.

Now, all eyes turn to the AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. from Arrowhead Stadium. That game will be televised on CBS.


