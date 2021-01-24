NFL World Reacts To The Bucs Beating The Packers

Another year, another disappointing conference championship game for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The NFC’s No. 1 seed was upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-26, in the conference championship game on Sunday evening.

Tampa Bay was led by a strong performance from six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who now has a chance to win title No. 7.

Brady struggled in the second half, throwing three interceptions, but he made the plays when they mattered. The Buccaneers quarterback threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns.

It’ll be Brady and the Buccaneers against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady. Back to the Super Bowl. This time, in his home stadium. A remarkable story, as he's on the cusp of a seventh Lombardi Trophy. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 24, 2021

🏈Bucs win the NFC Championship. 🏈Tampa becomes the first team in 55 years to play a home Super Bowl. 🏈Tom Brady is now going to his 10th Super Bowl – 10th! – a record that always will stand. 🏈And as a kicker, Brady collects a half-million dollar incentive for doing it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021

Instead of win or go home, Tom Brady wins and the #Bucs get to go home… for Super Bowl LV in Tampa. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2021

The Packers had a chance to tie the game late, but head coach Matt Lafleur opted to kick the field goal instead of trying for a fourth down conversion.

That decision will likely haunt Rodgers and the Packers all offseason.

Still baffled that Matt LaFleur gave Tom Brady the ball. The Packers late-game analytics apparently didn't watch the NFL the last two decades. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 24, 2021

Now, all eyes turn to the AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. from Arrowhead Stadium. That game will be televised on CBS.