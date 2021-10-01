NFL World Reacts To Latest Rob Gronkowski News

Injuries have plagued Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski throughout his NFL career. But they may be rearing their ugly head again ahead of Sunday’s big reunion game with his former team, the New England Patriots.

On Friday, Gronkowski was officially listed as doubtful for the contest with a rib injury. He played a little over half of the Bucs’ snaps against the Los Angeles Rams last week.

However, head coach Bruce Arians has kept the door open just a crack that he could play in the game. Arians told the media that Gronkowski would be a game-time decision ahead

Being listed as “doubtful” heading into a game almost always results in a player being ruled out. But if there were ever a game Gronkowski would do everything in his power to try and play through the pain for, it’s this one.

And the fans know it:

No way he misses this game — Max Mitchell (@maxmitchell21) October 1, 2021

there is no way gronk doesnt play against the patriots — Common Sense Savior (@css_debates) October 1, 2021

Do you seriously think he misses doing a Gronk spike in his old end zone? Come on. — John Gallivan (@JohnGallivan11) October 1, 2021

From 2010 to 2018, Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady created arguably the greatest QB/TE passing combination in NFL history. Gronkowski set multiple records at the position in both the regular season and postseason while winning three Super Bowls.

After retiring in 2019, he came out of retirement in 2020 and caught two touchdown passes from Brady in Super Bowl LV. He won his fourth Super Bowl ring in the process.

This Sunday, Gronkowski and Brady both return to Gillette Stadium for what will likely be the final time in their respective NFL careers.

Will Gronkowski battle through the injury and play in Sunday’s game?