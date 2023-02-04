NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Concerning Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown made some interesting comments while on Instagram Live this Friday.

Believe it or not, Brown accused former Steelers linebacker James Harrison of giving him CTE.

Brown claims Harrison wore an illegal helmet during his career.

“I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE,” Brown said. “James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL. And he hit me one time. And ever since he hit me I’ve been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE.”

NFL fans are understandably concerned for Brown's well-being.

"We’ve known this dude.. go get help," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Kinda sad how fried this guy is."

"Idk how you got James Harrison confused with Vontaze Burfict," a third fan tweeted.

Brown last played for the Buccaneers on Jan. 2, 2022. He was released after a wild exit from MetLife Stadium.

It's unclear if we'll ever see Brown on the gridiron again.