NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Message For Tom Brady

Earlier Saturday morning, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself in the headlines.

Just two weeks after storming off the field, Brown had a message for his former quarterback. The talented wide receiver said Tom Brady is “his guy,” despite comments to the contrary from last week.

“Listen, I love Tom. That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were taken out of substance,” Brown said, via TMZ Sports. “Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady.”

Just a week ago, Brown said the following about Brady:

“Brady can’t do s–t by himself,” Brown declared. “But you guys are going to make it seem like he’s just this heroic guy. We’re all humans, bro. We’re all dependent on somebody else to do the job.”

That led fans to question Brown’s latest comments saying Brady is his friend, just days after calling him out.

“Says the guy who was trashing him not even a full week ago?” asked one fan.

Says the guy who was trashing him not even a full week ago? https://t.co/nIxQQvAnFF — John (@JGor492) January 15, 2022

“Too little too late,” said one fan.

Too little too late https://t.co/iarnma0fu7 — Dan Lifshatz (@DanLifshatz) January 15, 2022

“He’s going in circles,” said another.

Brown’s true feelings about Tom Brady might never really be known – if he keeps flip-flopping his opinion publicly.

Brady was one of the only players in the league to look out for Brown and help him get another chance.