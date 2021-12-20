NFL World Reacts To Awful Chris Godwin Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some horrific injury news on Monday afternoon on one of their best players.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced that star receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin will have to miss the rest of the season.

Bucs’ WR Chris Godwin has an ACL and is done for the year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

There is no other way to say it: This is a massive loss for the Bucs.

Godwin has been Tampa Bay’s best receiver this season as he’s the only one that currently has over 1,000 yards. He will finish this season with 1,103 yards and five touchdowns on 98 receptions.

With Godwin out, that means that Brady will have to rely on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski even more. Antonio Brown will also be allowed back to the team after serving his three-game suspension for submitting a fake vaccination card.

The NFL world was devastated for Godwin after this news broke. He was having a career year on the franchise tag and was setting himself up to cash out big-time in the offseason (which could still happen).

Well this news absolutely sucks. https://t.co/KkrqRe43RB — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 20, 2021

Terrible. And Godwin is headed to free agency. Injuries are the worst. https://t.co/RJ1b8aJxiz — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) December 20, 2021

Oh man. That is brutal. https://t.co/vkWJEB98I7 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 20, 2021

This really sucks for a player in a contract year. Might have to take a one year prove it deal but will miss important ramp up time with new team/QB. Might lead to a one-year return a la Juju https://t.co/H5v2AP1LBB — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) December 20, 2021

Chris Godwin played this season on the franchise tag. This sucks so much. This is a huge loss for the Buccaneers with three weeks to go until the playoffs. https://t.co/OGZQevbGMr — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 20, 2021

On the cusp of free agency, too. Just awful. https://t.co/dYyVxZevZ3 — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) December 20, 2021

Terrible timing for the Bucs AND for the soon to be free agent Godwin. https://t.co/3l96KexCf6 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 20, 2021

With Godwin out, the Bucs will look to get back on track against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.