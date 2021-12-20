The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Awful Chris Godwin Injury News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin runs with the football.TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some horrific injury news on Monday afternoon on one of their best players.

Head coach Bruce Arians announced that star receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin will have to miss the rest of the season.

There is no other way to say it: This is a massive loss for the Bucs.

Godwin has been Tampa Bay’s best receiver this season as he’s the only one that currently has over 1,000 yards. He will finish this season with 1,103 yards and five touchdowns on 98 receptions.

With Godwin out, that means that Brady will have to rely on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski even more. Antonio Brown will also be allowed back to the team after serving his three-game suspension for submitting a fake vaccination card.

The NFL world was devastated for Godwin after this news broke. He was having a career year on the franchise tag and was setting himself up to cash out big-time in the offseason (which could still happen).

With Godwin out, the Bucs will look to get back on track against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

