NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Buccaneers News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for the next three games because they were found to have misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Brown, who has missed the last several games due to an ankle injury, was accused last month by his former chef of using a false vaccination card. It turns out the chef was telling the truth.

Edwards has played in all 11 games for Tampa Bay this season, starting three. He has 35 total tackles and three interceptions, including a pair of pick-6’s. Free agent John Franklin also received the same punishment from the NFL.

Given Brown’s checkered past, it doesn’t seem like too many people who cover the league are surprised about this story.

Since the NFL made this announcement, there have been plenty of fans, and some media members as well, asking why Aaron Rodgers escaped with only a fine for his recent vaccine imbroglio.

The most likely explanation is that Rodgers, who missed a game because he tested positive for COVID, willfully misrepresented his vaccination status to the media and public, but not the league itself. The star quarterback tried to seek an exemption and have a homeopathic remedy count as being vaccinated, but the NFL turned him down.

From that point forward, the league considered Rodgers unvaccinated. It is, however, fair to wonder if he should have been punished more harshly for his comments about being “immunized” when he hadn’t taken any of the vaccines and for publicly violating league protocols for unvaccinated players by being improperly masked in certain situations.

Tampa Bay will face the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday without Brown and Edwards. The pair will sit out subsequent games against the Bills and Saints before returning on December 26 against Carolina.

