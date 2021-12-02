NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Buccaneers News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for the next three games because they were found to have misrepresented their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Brown, who has missed the last several games due to an ankle injury, was accused last month by his former chef of using a false vaccination card. It turns out the chef was telling the truth.

Edwards has played in all 11 games for Tampa Bay this season, starting three. He has 35 total tackles and three interceptions, including a pair of pick-6’s. Free agent John Franklin also received the same punishment from the NFL.

Given Brown’s checkered past, it doesn’t seem like too many people who cover the league are surprised about this story.

The @TB_Times deserves a standing ovation for its reporting on this. https://t.co/XnCvkyEFaw — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) December 2, 2021

You absolutely knew the chef was telling the truth — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 2, 2021

I'd say Tom Brady is more than "not happy" about the Antonio Brown 3-game suspension for the fake vax card https://t.co/juMS0F0St1 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 2, 2021

This is the most Antonio Brown thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/zLiOboGHML — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 2, 2021

Antonio Brown is eligible to return in Week 16 and play in Tampa Bay's final three regular season games: At Panthers

At Jets

Vs. Panthers The suspension will cost him about $183K in salary. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 2, 2021

Some never learn. Period. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 2, 2021

Since the NFL made this announcement, there have been plenty of fans, and some media members as well, asking why Aaron Rodgers escaped with only a fine for his recent vaccine imbroglio.

The most likely explanation is that Rodgers, who missed a game because he tested positive for COVID, willfully misrepresented his vaccination status to the media and public, but not the league itself. The star quarterback tried to seek an exemption and have a homeopathic remedy count as being vaccinated, but the NFL turned him down.

From that point forward, the league considered Rodgers unvaccinated. It is, however, fair to wonder if he should have been punished more harshly for his comments about being “immunized” when he hadn’t taken any of the vaccines and for publicly violating league protocols for unvaccinated players by being improperly masked in certain situations.

Packers and NFL knew about Rodgers status. Rodgers lied to the public. Brown faked a vax card, lied to his coaches and team. Both are terrible but faking vax cards is lowest of the low to me. https://t.co/eQUFSvHfII — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 2, 2021

League knew Rodgers' status. He was upfront with team. He misled media via wording. Brown may have committed a criminal offense. https://t.co/Y9u9x5smpI — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 2, 2021

Tampa Bay will face the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday without Brown and Edwards. The pair will sit out subsequent games against the Bills and Saints before returning on December 26 against Carolina.